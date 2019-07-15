Broch shoppers deliver centenary grants

Tesco customers in Fraserburgh are being invited to cast their votes to help community projects in the North and East of Scotland bag up to £25,000 this summer.

The supermarket is marking its centenary with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a huge £100,000 funding pot in the North and East.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with greenspace scotland, sees funding awarded to thousands of local community projects every year.

Customer voting in the first of these special rounds began in July and will concentrate on groups delivering health and well-being benefits, with a particular focus on groups tackling cancer, heart disease and diabetes, in line with Tesco’s National Health Partnership.

In Fraserburgh, customers will cast their votes for shortlisted groups Cardiac Risk in the Young, CLAN Cancer Support and Maggie’s Centres using blue tokens handed out at checkouts. Grants of £25,000, £15,000 and £10,000 are up for grabs.

So far in Scotland, Bags of Help has awarded £9.5million to more than 3,500 local projects.

Another voting round will launch later in the year, with even more projects sharing in the cash. The funding will reach more than 30 regions during each round, with an incredible £3,300,000 up for grabs in total.

Alec Brown, Tesco’s Head of Community, said: “In 2019, we are celebrating a century of delivering great value for our customers.

“And what better way to celebrate this occasion than by using our flagship community grant scheme, Bags of Help to support even more groups and organisations who are helping to make a difference across Britain.

“We encourage our shoppers to register their votes while in store and help support projects delivering health and well-being benefits in their local area.”

Groundwork’s National Chief Executive, Graham Duxbury, said:

“This is an exciting time for Bags of Help, with many more communities given the opportunity to apply for larger amounts of funding that can make a positive, long-lasting legacy where they live.”

Anyone can nominate a project for Bags of Help, and organisations and groups looking to find out more or apply should visit www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp.