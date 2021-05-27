Buchan MSP praises the work of Alzheimer Scotland

Karen Adam MSP wants people to understand more about dementia.

Ms Adam said: “I doubt there is anyone who is not touched directly or indirectly by the shadow of dementia, yet it can often be a secretive condition for far too many people and families."

Dementia affects the brain, making it harder to remember things or think as clearly as before.

It's an umbrella term for more than 100 different types of illnesses and disease. Symptoms of dementia may include memory loss and difficulties with day to day tasks, language and problem-solving.

Ms Adam continued: “The work of Alzheimer Scotland ensures that we make sure nobody faces dementia alone. They are the voice at the end of a freephone line and they are a model of best practice in terms of the work they do for an increasing number of people who are impacted directly and indirectly by this condition.

“During the awareness week, it is a good time to reflect on how we can all make a difference, no matter how much or how little time you can spare. From committing to learning a little bit more about dementia, to sharing your own lived experience, every action counts.

"This Dementia Awareness Week is partly about pledging to understand more about the condition and its far reaching impact.

"Please share your pledge with Alzheimer Scotland on social media using #DementiaAwareness."