Challenge to conquer seven highest peaks in seven days

Next month Will is set to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest in memory of his grandad.

Will aims to conquer Scotland’s seven highest peaks , which have a combined height of 29,455 feet, in reverse order over just seven days.

He will start with Aonach Beag on August 7 and finish with Ben Nevis on August 13.

Will’s challenge will also take in Ben Macdui, Braeriach, Cairn Toul, Sgòr an Lochain Uaine and Cairn Gorm.

He said: “Each mountain will be started from as close to sea level as possible which means by the end I will have climbed the height of Mount Everest.

"I am doing this in remembrance of my grandad Bill who lived with dementia in the latter stages of his life before sadly passing in 2017.

"While studying at university I stayed with my grandad in Broughty Ferry for a short time and witnessed first hand what this awful disease can do to a person.

"My grandad had a loving family around him to help him through the last stages of his life.

"Unfortunately a lot of those with Alzheimers and dementia aren't as lucky so the money will help ensure no one has to go through it alone.”

Will, who is about to start a postgraduate in primary teaching set himself a fundraising target of £1345, the height of Ben Nevis in metres, and has already received more than £1500.

To make a donation visit https://justgiving.com/fundraising/will-ramsay1.

Alzheimer Scotland offers care, information and support to people with dementia and carers in Scotland.

Services include a 24-hour freephone Dementia helpline, Dementia advisors, Dementia nurses and medical research.

The Do it for Dementia! - Alzheimer Scotland Virtual Challenge is aiming to raise £150,000.