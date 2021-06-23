Children's swimming lesson programme to run over the summer in Aberdeenshire

The programme is to run over the summer for the first time.

Normally the Learn to Swim programme only runs in school terms, with intensive lessons offered at local pools throughout the summer holidays.

But in response to customer demand, the current Temporary Learn to Swim programme will continue over the summer months.

It was introduced to replace the full Learn to Swim programme in Aberdeenshire which was suspended due to restrictions in venue and teaching capacity as a result of the pandemic.

The temporary programme is currently delivering around 3,000 lessons per week, compared to around 9,000 a week pre-Covid.

Capacity to deliver lessons continues to be reduced due to social distancing in facilities and less instructors being available.

Many are involved in delivering other sport and leisure activity throughout the area, with others redeployed to support vaccination centres and working in health and social care environments.

It's hoped continuation over the summer will make up for some of the time children have lost in the pool due to local lockdowns and help to deal with an increasing waiting list.

It will provide continuity for participants, allowing them to achieve speedy progression and thus create available space for others as participants move up through ability levels.

Customers are being provided with updates directly through our Learn2 system and via email – please check your email and HomePortal for updates.

For more information on the Temporary Learn to Swim Programme and contact details for your local swimming coordinator.