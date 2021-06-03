Banff and Buchan MP tests positive for Covid-19

David Duguid tested positive for the virus after visiting Peterhead to talk to fishermen along with his party's leader Douglas Ross.

In his role as Scottish Office minister, Mr Duguid joined Mr Ross on Monday in Peterhead, where they were speaking to local fishermen about the pandemic.

Mr Ross has been forced to self isolate after being in close contact with Mr Duguid.

The Scotland Office that Mr Duguid had taken a test as a precaution, but is not experiencing any symptoms and is said to be well.

Mr Ross was told by text on Wednesday morning that a person he had been in contact with had tested positive with the virus, by which time he was already in the Scottish Parliament building.

He returned to the Edinburgh hotel in which he was staying and the party has said he would get a test as soon as possible.

A spokeswoman for the Scotland Office said: "Minister Duguid is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

"He took a test as a precaution at a local UK Government test centre. He has notified those he was in close contact with."

Despite the test, Mr Duguid is said to not have had any contact with other ministers, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack.

The party also announced five members of staff and four MSPs have been instructed to get tested "as a precaution", with the same advice given to two MSPs from another party.