Eligible people in Fraserburgh urged to book flu and Covid booster jabs

The portal opened earlier this month for those aged 50 to 59, unpaid carers who are 16 and over, and those aged 16 and over who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

So far, just over 10,000 people have already booked appointments. However, it is estimated there are approximately 50,000 Grampian citizens in these eligible groups who have not yet registered for a booster appointment.

Julie Fletcher, project manager for the ‘Flu/Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “We have appointments available from as early as next week at vaccination centres across Grampian.

“If you are eligible for a flu vaccination it is highly likely that you will also be eligible for a Covid-19 booster. Your appointment will see you offered both vaccinations at the same time for your convenience and to make best use of resources.

“Once booked, we urge everyone to make effort to attend their appointment. At present, more than 600 appointments every day in Grampian are marked as ‘Did Not Attend’, wasting valuable time and resources at clinics.

“’Flu is a serious illness – it is much more than ‘just a cold’ – and the annual immunisation programme offers vital protection. The Covid booster ensures maximum protection for those most at risk of the virus.”

The vaccination centre in Fraserburgh is based at Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre.

In addition, community pharmacies – including Baird’s in Fraserburgh – are offering weekend vaccination clinics in the run up to Christmas. Appointments can be booked directly with the participating pharmacies.

Those aged 40 to 49 are now also eligible for a Covid-19 booster and will soon be able to book their appointment via the portal once those in the earlier priority groups, who are at greater risk, have been vaccinated. For all eligible groups, at least 24 weeks should have elapsed from the second dose being administered, before the booster is given.