Further easing of restrictions as Aberdeenshire will move to Level 1

Nicola Sturgeon has announced an easing of restrictions in Aberdeenshire which will move from Level 2 to Level 1.

As the vaccination programme advances through age groups, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon annnounced that there would be a further easing of restrictions in areas including Aberdeenshire where case rates and prevalence of coronavirus allowed.

Neighbouring areas of Moray, Aberdeen City and Angus are also moving to Level 1.

It means eight people from three households can meet indoors and 12 people from 12 households can meet outdoors.

Soft play centres and funfairs are allowed to reopen, and 100 people are allowed to attend weddings or funerals.

Restaurants, cafés, pubs and bars can open indoors until 11pm.

Aberdeenshire is one of 15 mainland areas moving to Level 1, with the others remaining under Level 2 for the time being.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I appreciate these decisions will feel like a mixed bag. That reflects the fact that we are in a transition phase.

"No part of the country is going backwards. Before the vaccines, that would have been impossible on case numbers like this. But the vaccines are changing the game. That means we can still be optimistic about our chances of much more normality over the summer and beyond.