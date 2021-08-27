Here’s the times and locations in Aberdeenshire for the mobile Covid testing centres

The mobile units provide community testing facilities for people who do not have Covid-19 symptoms.

Community testing is the name for the testing programme for people who do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some people will be spreading the virus without realising it.

Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily. By visiting a Mobile Community Testing Centre and taking the test, residents will be able to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

You can also collect packs of personal test kits from the Mobile Community Testing Centres.

In some places additional pop-up or collect only sites will be operating.

You do not need an appointment to take a test at a Mobile Community Testing Centre.

You should not attend any of these centres if you:

• Have Covid-19 symptoms;

• Have had a positive test in the last 90 days;

• Are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are shielding.

If you do have symptoms, isolate immediately and book a test at gov.uk or call 0300 303 2713.

The mobile testing facilities are used to support the NHS to manage localised outbreaks, so locations and times may change at short notice. It is important the system is as flexible as possible to support a Grampian-wide Covid response.

Check online for the latest timetables to find out about any changes before visiting a testing unit.

Here’s the current timetable for the coming week:

Monday, August 30:

• Peterhead Maiden Street car park – 2pm-7pm;

• Westhill Swimming Pool – 10am-3pm;

• Laurencekirk Fire Station – 10am-2pm (Collect only).

Tuesday, August 31:

• Huntly East Street car park – 10am-3pm;

• Aboyne Fire Station – 10am-3pm;

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm.

Wednesday, September 1:

• Fraserburgh Maconochie House – 10am-3pm;

• Stonehaven Carlton House – 10am-3pm;

• Banff Fire Station – 10am-3pm.

Thursday, September 2:

• Mintlaw MACBI – 10am-3pm;

• Alford Fire Station – 10am-3pm;

• Inverurie Fire Station – 10am-3pm.

Friday, September 3:

• Ellon Old Academy Car Park – 10am-3pm;

• Inverurie Fire Station – 10am-3pm;

• Peterhead Maiden Street car-park – 10am-3pm.