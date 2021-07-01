Mobile testing rolled out across Aberdeenshire

Those attending will be asked to self-test by taking a swab sample from the back of their throat and their nose.

In addition to operating pop-up test centres, Aberdeenshire Council has converted mobile library vehicles to enable residents to undertake lateral flow tests in their own communities without the need for lengthy travel.

The new service will also enable the council to pro-actively respond to areas which have seen an increase in detected Covid cases.

The mobile testing vehicle will be at Fraserburgh Academy this Monday between 10am and 3pm, and again on Wednesday, July 14. There is no need to book a visit.

The mobile testing centres are aimed at people without symptoms.

Details of all locations, dates and times can be accessed on the council website at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/covid-19/community-testing.

The new mobile testing centres will adhere to strict Covid-secure measures and are being manned by Aberdeenshire Council staff who have been trained and supported by health partners.

You should not attend the Mobile Testing Units if you:

• Have Covid symptoms;

• Have had a positive test in the last 90 days;

• Are currently self-isolating as a close contact or are a shielder.

It is estimated that one in three people with coronavirus do not display symptoms and therefore some individuals will be spreading the virus without realising it. Testing without symptoms is entirely voluntarily but the council urge as many people to do it as possible.

By visiting the mobile centres and taking the test, residents will be able to better protect their family, colleagues and the wider community by ensuring they are not spreading the virus to others without knowing it.

People attending will be asked to self-test by taking a swab sample from the back of their throat and nose. Once tested they will be asked to return home and wait for their results which will take around 30 minutes.

Anyone testing positive with this lateral flow test will be notified directly by the NHS and must immediately self-isolate and book a test online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or call 0300 303 2713.