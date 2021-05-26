Vaccine rollout in Aberdeenshire is hailed a success

Public Health Scotland data shows 89,277 people Aberdeenshire had received both jabs by May 19. It means 43 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Aberdeenshire have now received two doses.

The data also shows a total of 156,462 people in Aberdeenshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 76 per cent of the over 18s.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid hailed the latest UK vaccination figures which showed that as of May 20, almost 40 million first doses and over 20 million second doses had been delivered, meaning over 40 per cent of the population was now fully vaccinated.

He pointed out the Oxford/Astra Zeneca (AZ) vaccine was made possible through significant UK government investment.

And of the 1.5 billion vaccines delivered globally, 400 million had been the Oxford/AZ vaccine – two thirds in low to middle income countries.

Of the 67 million doses delivered through the World Health Organisation’s Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) programme, 65 million (97 per cent) have been the Oxford/AZ vaccine.

Mr Duguid said: “I am proud to see that the UK vaccine rollout is continuing so rapidly, protecting our population and progressing our suppression of the virus.