Day and Respite Services across Aberdeenshire to be suspended

Learning Disability and Older Adults Day Services will be suspended from Friday, March 20 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to the guidance that has been issued about social distancing and in an effort to protect and shield some of the most vulnerable members of our communities, the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership has taken the difficult decision to suspend our Day and Respite Services

for the foreseeable future.

In a statement, it said: "Protecting the most vulnerable people in our communities is our core business and that duty is even more important than ever in the current climate. We appreciate that this is an anxious time for many of our service users and our Social Work Teams will be in contact with them and their families as soon as we possibly can to provide further advice, information and support.

Ceasing the operation of our Day and Respite Services will also help us with, not only shielding our Service Users from possible infection, but it will also allow our fantastic staff who work in the services to be re-deployed and trained to support our other vital services.

We are expecting a greater demand on many of our Community Services over the coming weeks and months and we will do all we can to continue support our communities however there will be changes to what we can offer and we thank you in advance for your understanding."