First Minister admits North East man's cancer wait 'unacceptable'

A North East man’s “unacceptable” wait for treatment on potentially cancerous growths has been slammed by a local MSP.

At Holyrood this week, the First Minister said she will instruct the SNP’s health secretary to examine one man’s two-year wait for treatment after his GP diagnosed basal cell carcinoma.

His case was raised by Scottish Conservative MSP Peter Chapman. MSPs heard Mr Watson has developed a second lesion in the time he has had to wait.

He told MSPs: “One of my constituents, Mr Watson has raised a serious issue around waiting times for the dermatology department at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Mr Watson attended his GP two years ago and was diagnosed with a basal carcinoma near his eye.

“After diagnosis he then had to wait a full year to see a specialist within the department, who informed him he would need surgery around the surrounding area.

“He’s been waiting a further ten months and no treatment has been received.

“So nearly two years later, First Minister, nothing has been done – and a second lesion has now appeared on his ear.

“This breaches numerous waiting time targets on cancer treatment and referral and is totally unacceptable

“Do you agree and what is being done to address this scandalous situation.”

Ms Sturgeon said: “That is not an acceptable wait for Mr Watson, through Peter Chapman I convey my best wishes to him.

“The health secretary will be happy to look into the individual case.”