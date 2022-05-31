Fishermen who smoke are wanted for a free trial project to help them stop smoking

Fishermen looking to stop smoking - now could be your chance!

Smoking is still a leading cause of preventable ill health, premature death, and disability in Scotland.

Giving up smoking is one of the best things you can do for both physical and mental health but is an extremely difficult thing to do, even for those who want to, without access to regular support.

The nature of working at sea makes it difficult to access healthcare support services on a regular basis therefore by providing a service in a way which is more accessible and fits around that lifestyle, SeaFit believe this will give fishermen a much better opportunity to access the support they need to help them quit smoking.

SeaFit Programme’s Healthy Lifestyle Advisor, Catriona Arthur says: “We are delighted to be able to partner with Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Public Health and NHS Grampian Community Pharmacy's Quit your Way service.

"We hope the trial of this app will offer fishermen more accessible and flexible support to stop smoking, which will improve their health.

“We are actively looking to recruit 20 fishermen to trial the app over a 12-week period.

"They will make an initial visit to one of two local pharmacies supporting the pilot in Peterhead and Fraserburgh, register with NHS Quit your Way services, receive a free app voucher along with any Nicotine Replacement Therapy that has been recommended for their needs.”

At the touch of a button the app will provide a 12-week quit smoking programme along with a variety of support including:

• Stop smoking advisors on hand 24/7

• Information on how long you have been smoke free, how your health is improving, how much money you are saving and more.

• Guidance for managing cravings and withdrawal, being around other smokers, dealing with difficult situations, using medications, recovering from lapses, and adhering to the not-a-puff rule.

• Expert led chat groups which you can watch or take part in.

• Support from a community of others who are also stopping smoking.

If you know of any fisherman who might be interested in taking up this fantastic opportunity to have stop smoking (or vaping) support 24 hrs over seven days a week, please contact:

Catriona Arthur (SeaFit Programme) Tel/Whats App: 07436 020165, or via email on: [email protected]

The Seafit Programme is a UK wide joint initiative run by the Fishermen's Mission and Seafarer's Hospital Society. It's aim is to deliver sustainable improvements in the health and wellbeing of active and retired fishermen and their families.