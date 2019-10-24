Flu drop-in clinic at Crimond

Crimond Medical Centre is holding a special flu drop-in clinic on Saturday, November 2.

The clinic will run from 9am to 1pm and is for those patients over 65 years old or between 18 and 64 and in an ‘at risk’ category (asthma, heart disease, auto-immune, pregnant, COPD etc).

Also, if you are aged between 70 and 79 you are eligible for a shingles vaccination. Please ask the nurse when you attend.

As this is a drop-in clinic no appointment is necessary and it will be held on a first come, first serve basis.

Seating will be available to allow patients to wait until they are seen by medical staff.

The clinic will be held in the reception area of the medical centre.