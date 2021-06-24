Fraserburgh schools receive potentially life-saving wellbeing packs

Pupils from Fraserburgh North Primary School with their Family Wellbeing Packs provided by The CPR Group.

The CPR Group – a Scottish family-run not-for-profit organisation, committed to supporting and protecting the wellbeing of local communities – has been distributing its Family Wellbeing Packs to schools in Aberdeenshire, including St Andrews, Fraserburgh North, Fraserburgh South, Lochpots and Rathen primary schools.

The Family Wellbeing Pack provides parents with lots of tips and advice, ranging from how to save their child in a cardiac or choking emergency, to where to seek help for mental health issues.

There’s also health guides on eating well and living well, a fridge sign providing instant links to wellbeing information and a clever QR code keyring which can be scanned to play life-saving videos.

Kevin Dryburgh, of The CPR group, said: “We act as a bridge to provide schools, councils, governments and charities with a vital link, that delivers wellbeing support, help and advice to families, adults and young people across UK communities.

“We recently received grants from a number of wards to fund the supply of packs into 11 Aberdeenshire primary schools with a view to Aberdeenshire Council funding packs to all parents in the future.

“We have, to date, delivered some 10, 000 packs to schools and our goal is to ensure that every parent in Scotland receiving a pack.”

Fraserburgh North School was delighted to be among the recipients of the Family Wellbeing Packs.

In a letter to The CPR Group, head teacher Sharon Mellin wrote: “The packs are informative and presented in a very uncomplicated way making it easy for parents to understand.

“We believe that the information provided is excellent and should be very helpful in an emergency detailing what they should do if someone is requiring help. The pack covers a variety of issues and concerns, especially ones that families may be suffering in these very trying times giving them help and peace of mind.

"We hope the excellent work of The CPR Group is recognised and will be continued.”