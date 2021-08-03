Give drug users the ‘Right to Recovery’

Drug users should be given the ‘Right to Recovery’, says David Duguid, who described the latest drug-related death figures as a “national shame”.

According to the figures, there were 33 drug-related deaths in Aberdeenshire in 2020, and over the last five years, there has been nine drug-related deaths per 100,000 population in Aberdeenshire.

That five-year figure is higher in Aberdeen City – at 22 deaths per 100,000 population – and significantly higher in areas such as Glasgow, Inverclyde and Dundee.

Overall, across Scotland, deaths from drug misuse rose to 1,339 in 2020, an increase of five per cent on 2019 and the highest figure on record.

It means the drug death rate in Scotland is now more than three-and-a-half times that of England and Wales.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance has described the increase in drug-related deaths as “heart-breaking”, and reiterated the Scottish Government’s determination to continue its work to address the crisis.

Mr Duguid says that commitment to address the crisis should include SNP MSPs getting behind the Scottish Conservative ‘Right to Recovery’ bill which would enshrine in law that everyone can access the treatment they need, including a residential rehabilitation place.

He said: “Another year and another record from drug deaths in Scotland. It is tragic and simply unacceptable.

“Nicola Sturgeon admitted she took her eye off the ball on drug deaths and its clear the impact that her Government cuts to drug addiction treatments has had.

“Now it is time for local SNP MSPs and Nicola Sturgeon’s government to unite behind the Scottish Conservative’s Right to Recovery Bill, supported by seven leading drugs organisations, and turn the tide against this national shame.”

The number of drug-related deaths has increased substantially over the past 20 years and is now almost three times higher than it was a decade ago, with the upward trend accelerating since 2013.