It's not too late to sign up for Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk

Scotland’s Memory Walk supports the charity Alzheimer Scotland.

And a new fundraising platform has been launched to ensure people taking part can feel connected and share their experience as one big community.

The idea behind Scotland’s Memory Walk is simple. People can choose where they want to walk, and with whom.

That means participants can choose somewhere that has a special meaning for them at a time that suits them over the weekend.

The distance doesn’t matter, whether it’s 1km, 5km or 500km. It might even be a lap of the garden.

Best of all, it’s free of charge for everyone who takes part, although everyone is encouraged to raise as much as they can.

Participants will have the option to create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page. Everyone who supports the campaign will also be able to earn rewards and badges, there are also prizes and medals up for grabs this year.

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24-hour Freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000).

Dementia Advisor Jenny Douglas said: “It doesn’t matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”