LES MILLS fitness classes arrive in Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure facilities

In partnership with LES MILLS, BodyPump, BodyAttack and BodyBalance group exercise classes are now available.

A selection of live classes are available to book at Ellon Community Campus, Banff’s Deveron Centre, Banchory Sports Village, Turriff Sports Centre, Inverurie Campus, Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre and Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s exercise instructors have been undergoing rigorous training and assessment with LES MILLS to ensure exceptional classes are delivered at every venue.

LES MILLS pride themselves in offering classes mixing the hottest music with cutting-edge exercise science, motivation and the energy of many, to help you fall in love with fitness.

Customers can book their places in these classes up to 6 days in advance at: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/sports-booking/

Classes cost £6.40 per session, with discounts available for anyone aged over 60 or those with low incomes.