Live Life Aberdeenshire App makes it easy to get active
Live Life Aberdeenshire – the sports and cultural service of Aberdeenshire Council – has launched a new app which makes it easier to book and pay for activities in its venues.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 5:45 am
Customers can view timetables, book and pay for their session in just a few clicks.
The app includes information of gym and swimming sessions, exercise classes, sports and courts bookings, children’s activities and outdoor pursuits.
The app is now available for Apple and Android devices.
You can download it for your device at bit.ly/LLA_app.
Sports activities and exercise classes must be booked online, and can be made up to six days in advance,