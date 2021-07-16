MP welcomes new walk-in Covid testing centre for the north-east
Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed the opening of a second walk-through PCR testing facility for the region at the Torry Youth and Leisure Centre.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 1:09 pm
It joins the Aberdeen University walk-through centre and the drive-in facility at Aberdeen Airport, open every day from 8am-8pm.
Mr Duguid said: “Vaccinations are our best way through the Covid-19 pandemic, but that must go hand-in-hand with fastidious testing.
“There are now more than 100 UK-funded testing sites across Scotland, and the Glasgow Lighthouse Lab is working round the clock to process tests.
“This is in addition to the fantastic response of the NHS and is helping to take the strain off front-line services.”