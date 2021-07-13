MSP glad extra cash will help target mental health services

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam

Ms Adam is particularly pleased that £3m of this money, which recognises the ongoing impact Covid has had on local services, will be targeted towards mental health and wellbeing.

She said: "Public spending must help to protect people from becoming so distressed they need mental health services.

"While I would like to have seen more being allocated in a preventive context by the co uncil administration, the outcome of the council's recent budget around the additional monies must be welcomed.

"We must capitalise on the mental health opportunities arising from the pandemic.

"There has to be a massive mood change towards preventing mental health problems that benefits people and public finances alike.

"Not grasping the opportunity to do this will store bigger problems larger service costs for the future.

"Above all, people need early intervention, from children to adults – we all require the appropriate conditions that support good mental health and wellbeing.

"I am concerned that a recent survey by the GMB Union illustrated that three quarters of care workers have experienced worsened mental health as a result of the pandemic.

"It found 75 per cent of care workers said their work during the pandemic has had a serious negative impact on their mental health.

"Their mental health also declined throughout the second wave, according to the survey, with those only entitled to statutory sick pay reporting lower mental health scores.

"We are facing a mental health crisis exacerbated by Covid, and that is why I welcome this huge investment from the Scottish Government which recognises the importance of mental health funding.”

Lucy Thorpe, head of policy at the Mental Health Foundation, added: “Extra spending on services is very welcome.