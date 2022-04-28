North East College students set off on a fundraising trek for Ukraine

Some of the students pictured taking a break from their fundraising efforts

Staff and students from the Learning Opportunities classes at the City Campus and Fraserburgh Campus are aiming to cover a combined total of 500 miles by the end of May in the Walk for Ukraine challenge and are now well on the way to meeting their £500 target.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal which is spearheaded by ActionAid and aims to meet immediate needs including food, water, protection and trauma care in both Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The Learning Opportunities team leads a range of vocational, general education and employability focused courses to support learners in building confidence and skills to those who may need a little extra support.

Karen Collins, who has led on the fundraiser with fellow NESCol lecturer Colin Gauld, said: “The plight of all those affected by the war in Ukraine is something that has really hit home with our students and they want to do what they can to contribute to the humanitarian appeal.

“The Walk for Ukraine idea gained a lot of support from across the Learning Opportunities classes and it is good experience for the students to be involved in setting up and taking part in such a challenge.

“It is a fantastic incentive to get active in the weeks ahead and we’re very grateful to the students for their efforts and to all those who are pledging sponsorship to support such an important cause.”

A £50 donation to the DEC appeal is enough to provide blankets for four families to keep them warm while £100 could provide emergency food for five people for a full month.

The people of Ukraine will need as much help as can be provided to rebuild shattered communities and towns while the Russian army wage war all around them.