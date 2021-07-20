Pharmacists urge people to get persistent coughs checked

If you've had a cough for more than three weeks get it checked out

Community Pharmacy Scotland has backed the latest Scottish Government Detect Cancer Early (DCE) awareness drive, designed to increase the number of lung cancers diagnosed at an earlier stage.

The organisation’s Chief Executive Professor Harry McQuillan reassured that although the vast majority of coughs resolve on their own, those who have persistent and prolonged coughs, that they’re continuing to treat with a cough medicine, should contact their GP practice to get checked.

Following a national DCE advertising campaign, campaign posters and leaflets urging people not to let lung cancer ‘settle in’, are being displayed in local pharmacies. These highlight the key symptoms of lung cancer, which include unusual breathlessness or a new or different persistent cough lasting for more than three weeks.

Lung cancer is the most common cancer in Scotland with around 5,500 new cases diagnosed every year. However more people than ever are surviving the disease thanks to improved treatments and more people being diagnosed at an early stage.

Professor McQuillan said: “If you’ve tested negative for Covid-19 and have a new or persistent cough, lasting three weeks or more, it’s time to contact your GP practice.”