Plans for vaccination centre in Fraserburgh's Dalrymple Hall

Dalrymple Hall looks set to become the home of a vaccination centre. (Photo: ©Anne Burgess cc-by-sa/2.0)

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is behind the application – made on its behalf by Aberdeenshire Council – to set up the facility at Dalrymple Hall.

The plans involve changing the use of the existing office accommodation to a vaccination centre, and the installation of an external temporary ramp with associated alteration to the existing external granite coping stone located at the pavement.

The use of the building as an arts centre would not be impacted by the proposed changes.

The venue will continue as an arts centre. (Photo: ©Bill Harrison cc-by-sa/2.0)

A council spokesperson said that with all vaccinations, including seasonal and childhood, now the responsibility of health and social care partnerships rather than GPs, there was a need to establish a centre for vaccinations.

She added: “Having a home for our vaccination teams will mean we are better able to continue to deliver seasonal and all other vaccinations in the area.

“The change of use of the lower ground floor will have no impact on the running of the arts centre upstairs.”

A Covid-19 vaccination clinic currently operates at Fraserburgh Sports and Community Centre, but this would be replaced by the permanent centre at Dalrymple Hall.

Dalrymple Hall and Arts Centre is operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire, the organisation that delivers culture and sports services on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

It’s a popular hall, used by many local community groups and clubs for meetings and activities, with two meeting rooms and a main hall with balcony and stage.

Ceilidhs, birthday parties and fundraisers have also been a regular feature at the hall, although obviously such activities have been curtailed by the Covid pandemic.

Built in 1881 by money provided by Captain John Dalrymple and his brother, the hall has been previously used as a café, museum, art school, library, baths, dining room, public hall and, once a month, a sheriff court.

The Beatles played at the Dalrymple Hall on Monday, May 23, 1960, with Tommy Moore on drums before Ringo Starr joined the band.