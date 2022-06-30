Plea for visitors to healthcare settings to remember to ‘mask up’

NHS Grampian is reminding people to continue to wear face masks while attending healthcare appointments or visiting loved ones in hospitals.

As infection rates for Covid-19 continue to rise, patients and visitors observing basic hygiene measures will help settings to protect their staff and continue to make visiting possible.

Fluid resistant masks should be worn for the duration of visits and are usually available from entrance points if you don’t have your own.

Lyn Pirie who is Nurse Lead for Person Centred Visiting as well as being a Dementia Nurse Consultant explained: “The vast majority of people are listening, and we appreciate that.

"But we understand it can be confusing for members of the public coming into hospitals and healthcare settings as guidance for wider society changes.

"It is easy to assume posters and other advice is out of date.

“Please remember the rules for healthcare settings are different to elsewhere.

"It is important we all continue to wear masks and keep our hands clean when visiting hospitals or attending healthcare appointments. This will help us to help you.”