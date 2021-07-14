Restrictions in Aberdeenshire moving to level 0

Further Covid restrictions will be lifted on Monday

Moving to level 0 means that eight people from four households will be able to meet indoors and 10 people from four households in an indoor setting such as a pub or restaurant.

Fifteen people from 15 households can meet outdoors; up to 2,000 people can attend seated outdoor events, 1,000 at outdoor standing events and 400 at indoor events.

The limit on attendance at weddings and funerals has increased to 200.

International travellers arriving from amber list countries will not have to self-isolate if they have had two Covid vaccines, but the advice remains not to travel unless it is essential.

Close contacts of positive cases will not have to self-isolate as long as they are double-vaccinated, two weeks have passed since their second dose, and take a PCR test that comes back negative.

Face masks will continue to be mandatory in certain settings and are likely to be in the future.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Karen Adam said: “This is a welcome step in easing restrictions and returning to normality, I am very grateful for the efforts of everyone who have been keeping people safe by following the rules.