Second Aberdeenshire-wide survey to seek views on the impact of Covid-19 on local communities

The feedback will form part of a ‘community impact assessment’ to help the council and community planning partners gain a better understanding of the many different experiences of people across Aberdeenshire.

Views are being sought on the effects of the pandemic over the past six months – a period that saw the country move into a second lockdown and more recently the introduction of a ‘levels’ system of restrictions.

The first survey, conducted in August last year, saw people comment on how Covid-19 had affected their jobs, education and safety in their communities since the lockdown in March 2020, as well as sharing details of their lifestyle, fitness habits and wellbeing.

This second phase of the study will enable further understanding of the ongoing impact and any new or emerging issues, new challenges, and changes to individual and community priorities.

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Andy Kille said: “The first survey gave us a good impression of the early impacts of Covid-19 on our communities, and as we continue to live through the pandemic it is important that we look at the ongoing effects.

“So much has changed over the last few months, and we are keen to learn how people have adjusted, and continue to adjust, to the changing circumstances. In particular, we’re keen to hear from a greater percentage of men, our younger residents, and those who have settled in Aberdeenshire from other parts of the UK and abroad.”

Deputy Leader Cllr Peter Argyle said: “The more information we can gather will give us a better picture of how individual communities have been impacted, so I would encourage everybody to share their thoughts over the coming month.

“With the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine and the gradual reduction of restrictions things are looking more positive but we want to build a complete picture of how people have been affected at each stage of the pandemic.”

The survey can be found at engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/cia and is open until Monday, July 5. The survey should take between 15 and 20 minutes to complete.