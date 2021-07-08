St Fergus team raises £10,000 and awareness of Down's Syndrome in Scotland

The KAEFER team at St Fergus has raised £10,000 for Down's Syndrome Scotland - and helped raise the charity's profile.

The fundraising team initially set out to raise £2100 in March by taking on a 21in21 day challenge in support of the charity, which provides much-needed support and services for children and adults with Down’s syndrome and their families.

However, that target was quickly surpassed, with the money raised reaching the impressive sum of £7000.

That resulted in the team making a commitment to raise £10,000 by the end of the year, and they’ve now achieved that with more than six months remaining.

Bill Gauld, one of the team members, said: “Hitting our end of year target already is absolutely phenomenal by the team at St Fergus.

"However, it’s been the team’s efforts and willingness to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome in Scotland that’s been second to none.”

The team’s initial challenge in March involved each team member either cycling, walking or running for one hour, covering at least 2.1 miles on their journey – and they did this for 21 consecutive days.

The final day was done as a relay, with each participant having a one-hour slot during the day or night to complete their chosen exercise method, finishing at 8am on Sunday, March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day.

Billy said: “We were not only aiming to raise money for an excellent cause but, most importantly, we were looking to raise awareness of Down’s syndrome in Scotland.”

The team shared facts relating to Down’s syndrome on social media after completing their challenges each day, and have continued to raise the profile of the charity.

Down’s Syndrome Scotland is a member-led charity, and the only charity in Scotland dedicated solely to supporting people with Down’s syndrome and their families and carers.

It supports people with Down’s syndrome to reach their fullest potential by providing a range of services, influencing public policy and by changing attitudes.