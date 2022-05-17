Two Fraserburgh firefighters sweated it out as they raised funds for two worthwhile charities

BROCH FIREFIGHTERS PAUL WEST AND BRENDA OLIVER PREPARING FOR THEIR 30 MILE CHARITY WALK.

Fraserburgh firefighters Paul West and Brenda Oliver walked an amazing 30 miles from Peterhead to Fraserburgh on Saturday via the old railway line.

Their 30 mile route, which in itself was no mean feat, took them through Longside, Mintlaw, Maud and Strichen was made all the more difficult because the pair were wearing full firefighting equipment including breathing apparatus with a cylinder.

They originally hoped to raise £500 to split between the Firefighters Charity and local Fraserburgh Charity Y Suffer in Silence which deals with mental health issues locally.But they have been surprised to find that the JustGiving online donation page, has already reached £620 from 28 supporters of their endeavours.

If you’d like to boost that total even further, pop over to their donation site at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shannon-gray

The Fire Fighters Charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to achieve mental, physical and social wellbeing throughout their lives.

Y Suffer in Silence is a person centred emotional listening support service.

They offer support for those dealing with depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health issues for anyone over the age of 16.