Vaccine call to 18-29 year-olds in Aberdeenshire

People aged 18-29 can now register for their Covid-19 vaccination.

Those aged 18-29 are currently being invited to register, with the process remaining open until Friday, June 4.

Vaccination appointments for this age group are expected to start around mid-June.

If you're aged 30 and over, you will not be able to self-register as these appointments are currently being processed. You'll receive your vaccination appointment in a blue envelope in the post.

Public Health Scotland data shows 89,277 people Aberdeenshire had received both jabs by May 19. It means 43 per cent of people aged 18 and over in Aberdeenshire have now received two doses.

The data also shows a total of 156,462 people in Aberdeenshire received a first dose of the vaccine – 76 per cent of the over 18s.

Across the UK, more than 60 million doses have been administered.

David Duguid, Banff and Buchan MP, said: “The UK has one of the highest reported uptakes of vaccines in the world and with the help of the NHS, our armed forces, volunteers and everyone else involved, we are making fantastic progress.

“The registration for 18-29 year olds is now open and I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to register for their jab. We are all in this together and by getting vaccinated, we can beat the virus, protect our loved ones and begin the UK recovery from the pandemic.”