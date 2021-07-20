Community council urges beachgoers not to leave litter behind

Susan Smith of Fraserburgh Litter Picking Squad collected rubbish from the dunes on Monday

With the continuing good weather the beach has been busy, but unfortunately that has meant left lots of leftover rubbish.

Not only is it unsightly, but can be harmful to wildlife, especially plastics.

A spokesperson said: “We have a wonderful new subcommittee Fraserburgh Litter Picking Squad but they aren't responsible for picking up everyone's litter.