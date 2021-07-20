Community council urges beachgoers not to leave litter behind
Fraserburgh Community Council is asking people to take their litter away with them after spending time at the beach.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 11:54 am
With the continuing good weather the beach has been busy, but unfortunately that has meant left lots of leftover rubbish.
Not only is it unsightly, but can be harmful to wildlife, especially plastics.
A spokesperson said: “We have a wonderful new subcommittee Fraserburgh Litter Picking Squad but they aren't responsible for picking up everyone's litter.
"Have a little consideration for others that use the beach as we want our visitors to go back home and say wonderful things to their friends about how spectacular the Broch beach is.”