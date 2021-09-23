Doors Open in Aberdeenshire for digital tours

Faithlie Centre was transformed as part of the Fraserburgh 2021 project.

This is the 32nd year of Doors Open Days, a festival that sees organisations and volunteers offer free access to sites and events.

Inspired by the successes of Doors Open Days’ first ever digital festival in 2020, which welcomed 184,000 virtual visitors from across the world, the 2021 festival will have both online and in-person events and activities.

Among the Aberdeenshire highlights are a virtual tour of the Duff House Mausoleum given by the Duke of Fife, a video tour of the transformed Faithlie Centre in Fraserburgh, activities from St Cyrus National Nature Reserve, and stunning 360-degree digital tours of Peathill Kirk and Pitsligo Castle.

Cllr Peter Argyle, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Aberdeenshire has a wealth of interesting historical and important buildings – and lots of fascinating stories to accompany them – and this digital approach will help us to showcase our rich heritage to a new audience from far and wide.”

Committee vice-chair Cllr John Cox added: “Aberdeenshire residents and those across the country will be able to enjoy an insight into north-east architecture from the comfort of their own homes.”

Find out more about Doors Open Days events at www.doorsopendays.org.uk. Highlights of activities in Aberdeenshire will be posted daily at www.facebook.com/AberdeenshireArchitectureHeritageDesign.