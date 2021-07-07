Exhibition of 100 years of the Boys’ Brigade in Fraserburgh

Michael Strachan at the heritage centre exhibition with his granda Alex Watt and his brother Baden.

The display features photographs and artefacts from the early development of the Boys’ Brigade in Fraserburgh, including the gymnastic shields which all the companies fought to win from the 1930s to 1970s.

The display was put together by Michael Strachan, who earlier this year produced a book to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Fraserburgh Boys’ Brigade.