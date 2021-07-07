Exhibition of 100 years of the Boys’ Brigade in Fraserburgh
Fraserburgh Heritage Centre has a special display to mark 100 years of the Boys’ Brigade in the town.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 3:51 pm
The display features photographs and artefacts from the early development of the Boys’ Brigade in Fraserburgh, including the gymnastic shields which all the companies fought to win from the 1930s to 1970s.
The display was put together by Michael Strachan, who earlier this year produced a book to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 1st Fraserburgh Boys’ Brigade.
Michael was able to give his granda Alex Watt (84) and his brother Baden (87), members of the BB in the 1940s and 1950s, a preview of the exhibition. Both were members of 1st Fraserburgh shield-winning teams .