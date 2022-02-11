Local projects in the north east benefit from the Doric Board's grant funding

Frieda Morrison

The annual awards once again attracted a rich and diverse range of entries from across the North East and beyond seeking to benefit from funding boosts of up to £1000.

The Doric Board (North-East Tradition and Language - NETAL) was created to energise public appreciation of the region’s exceptional heritage. This is the Board’s third annual set of awards which draw from a budget of in excess of £10,000. The scheme was created with the support of the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

This year’s beneficiaries include plans by The Scots Language Society to create of a two-volume set entitled: “Sangs That Sing Saw Sweit” to celebrate its 50th anniversary which will include contributions from the North East. Author and playwright Mike Gibb will be supported in the production of a video and musical play entitled: “Aberdeen’s Forgotten Diva” about the life of Mary Garden, and a video of a play: “Giacomo & Glover” which examines the influence of Fraserburgh’s Thomas Glover on the story set by Puccini in Madame Butterfly. Alec Westwood is back again with another unique comedy film - this time set in Duthie Park – Fower Auld Freens an a Fly.

Duncan Harley’s book: “Bob Smith: The Doric Poetry Mannie” collection is another of the publications which has gained support in this year’s round of funding.

Among the plans and projects aiming to raise the profile of Doric was the creation of ‘Doric Stories’ as part of Macduff Marine Aquarium’s forthcoming 25th anniversary celebrations.

Musician and film maker Charlie Abel has won funding to create films, including one looking at: “The Story of Trinity Halls” whilst Torry’s Big Noise Orchestra has secured support to make a film called ‘Keepin Time’ about this unique musical initiative that is very much part of the Community.

Commenting on the latest round of awards, Doric Board Chair, Frieda Morrison said: “The volume, richness and diversity of applications clearly demonstrate of the vibrancy of Doric language and culture. We are delighted to support an even broader range of projects than ever before and look forward to playing a part in the projects’ journeys.”

The full list of recipients of Doric Board New Year Awards 2022 is as follows:

Cameron Lawie – “E Wallie it e Warld’s En” 3D animation

Aaron Gale – “E Tint Aig” – illustrated book based on poem by the applicant

Doric Books CIC – “Famous Fowk fae Scotland: Famous Fitba Players” – first in a proposed series of books, focusing on Denis Law and Rose Reilly

Mike Gibb – “Aberdeen’s Forgotten Diva” – video and musical play about the life of Mary Garden

Mike Gibb – “Giacomo & Glover” – video of play on play about influence of Fraserburgh’s Thomas Glover on the story set by Puccini in Madame Butterfly

Torry Big Noise Orchestra

Macduff Marine Aquarium – “Ere’s Somethin Fishy Roon Here” – stories in Doric about two of the aquarium’s fish to be used as part of the centre’s 25th anniversary celebrations

Duncan Harley – “Bob Smith: The Doric Poetry Mannie” book of poems

Turriff & District Heritage Society – Doric workshop participation day of talks, readings and music in Turriff Heritage Centre

The Scots Language Society – “Sangs That Sing Saw Sweit” – creation of a two-volume set of poetry books to celebrate the Society’s 50th anniversary which will include contributions from the North East.

Charlie Abel – creation of films to include: “Story of Trinity Halls;” A Day in the Life of Iron Broo;”