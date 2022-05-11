Land Rover has pulled the covers off the 2023 Range Rover Sport, revealing a simplified design, hybrid drivetrains and new chassis technology designed to balance comfort with dynamism.

The new model is the third generation of Range Rover’s more performance-focused model, which slots between the new Range Rover and recently updated Velar models in the luxury SUV brand’s range.

Design

Like the recently launched full-sized Range Rover, the Sport’s designers under the leadership of Gerry McGovern have taken a reductive approach to its styling. The new model is smoother and simpler than the outgoing one, with a focus on a few simple lines to retain its distinctive shape.

There’s a clear continuity with the previous model’s broad, aggressive stance, with short overhangs, a deep front aspect, big wheels - up to 23 inches - and “floating” roof. But the finish is less fussy, with neater detailing, from the side “gills” to the slimline LED headlights with adaptive beams. At the back, slim tail lights use world-first surface LED technology to flank the full-width Range Rover script and the Sport features the biggest spoiler of any model in the brand’s history.

Like its luxurious bigger brother, the new Sport features flush glazing and door handles for a smoother, cleaner exterior finish.

A similar approach has been taken inside, where passengers are greeted with large, simple surfaces with minimal embellishments. The centre console has been simplified and features a single “floating” 13.1-inch curved touchscreen sitting above a handful of physical controls for drive selection and ventilation. Ahead of the driver a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster is standard.

The new Range Rover Sport uses a range of sustainable materials for interior surfaces including “Ultrafabrics” available in contrasting two-tone finishes, as well as traditional Windsor and semi-aniline leather.

Engines and chassis

Beneath the skin, the new Sport is based on Land Rover’s MLA platform and features a number of engine and chassis innovations.

The platform is 35% stiffer than the outgoing car and uses a new Dynamic Response Pro chassis control system in partnership with adaptive air suspension. A 48V electronic anti-roll system keeps the body under control while new dual-valve dampers work with a navigation-guided eHorizon system to anticipate upcoming corners and prime the suspension. The new Sport adds all-wheel-steering, an active electronic diff and torque vectoring for more dynamic handling while the Terrain Response 2 system ensures the Sport can still live up to the Range Rover name in tough conditions.

From launch, the Range Rover Sport will come with a choice of six- and eight-cylinder engines and mild and plug-in hybrid options with up to 70 miles of range and rapid DC charging.

The range-topping P530 uses a new twin-turbo V8 in place of the old supercharged unit. This produces 523bhp, 516lb ft and will get the Sport from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds, matching the performance of the previous SVR model but with a 17% improvement in economy.

Two plug-in hybrids both use a 3.0-litre straight six petrol paired with a 105kW motor and 32kWh battery. Range Rover says both will return 70 miles of pure electric driving under test conditions, which it predicts will translate to 54 miles in the real world, and produce as little as 18g/km CO2.

The P510e, with 503bhp is capable of accelerating from 0-60mph in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed of 150mph, while the P440e uses a 434bhp version of the same engine to cover the 0-60mph run in 5.5 seconds.

Below the PHEVs there is a 395bhp mild hybrid petrol and two mild hybrid diesels with 296bhp or 345bhp and up to 516lb ft.

In 2024 an all-electric version Range Rover Sport will join the range.

Price and specification

The new Range Rover Sport is available to order now priced from £79,125 and is available in three trims - SE Autobiography and limited-run First Edition.

All models feature adaptive LED lights, powered tailgate, an eight-speed automatic transmission, dynamic air suspension and a suite of driver aids including emergency braking, 3D surround camera, cruise control, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, plus wade sensing and the ClearSight ground view camera system for off-road use.

All Range Rover Sports come with the 13.1-inch touchscreen housing the latest connected Pivi Pro media and navigation system with over-the-air update capabilities. The system comes with built-in Amazon Alexa as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in conjunction with wireless phone charging.

Three levels of Meridian sound system are available, topping out with a 1,400-Watt 29-speaker “Signature” stereo that includes active noise cancelling.

Depending on trim levels, buyers can enjoy 22-way adjustable front seats with massage function, while those in the back get heated and ventilated seats and the option of twin 11.4-inch media screens.