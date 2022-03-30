A new competition has been launched to find the country’s best young driver.

The Young Driver Challenge 2022 invites motorists as young as 10 to compete to be crowned Britain’s best young driver, with the only stipulation being that entrants must not be old enough to hold a driving licence.

Now in its eighth year, the contest is run by the pre-17 driving school Young Driver and is open to anyone taking a lesson at one of its 70 sites around the country.

Drivers are tested on real-world driving skills, ranging from basic car control to handling tricky junctions and parking.

Elliot Thomas, 2021’s winner in the 10-13 age category, pictured with Quentin Willson

The overall winner will win a cash prize, while vouchers for lessons and restaurants are also up for grabs.

Drivers can be assessed and scored during a regular lesson and the 40 highest scoring entrants by the end of June will go through to the grand final in September.

Hosted by TV presenter and motoring expert Quentin Willson, the final will be held at the British Motor Museum, Warwickshire, where finalists will be split into two age categories - 10-13 and 14-16.

To qualify for the final, learners will have to score highly on various aspects of driving including confident moving off and stopping, clutch control, use of mirrors, smooth gear changes, safely managing junctions, road positioning and parking.

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing for Young Driver, commented: “We’re delighted to be hosting the Young Driver Challenge again, it’s the highlight of our year.

“People would be amazed at how talented many of our drivers are. They really do soak up information and skills like sponges, and in a safe environment they’re able to give it their full attention without any pressure.

“Something needs to be done to tackle the shockingly high accident rate for newly qualified drivers and research proves pre-17 driver education, done right, helps them become a safer motorist. It’s also a lot of fun.