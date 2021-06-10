This beautiful former steading is presented in excellent order throughout. The property has double glazing, under floor oil-fired central heating and a 16-panel 4kw solar panel system with a feed in tarriff.

Former steading in Hatton makes impressive family home

Auchenten Steading, Hatton

By Kevin McRoberts
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 6:00 am

Auchenten Steading, Hatton, is exceptionally spacious five bedroom detached converted steading, providing good sized family accommodation. It’s currently on the market at offers over £450,000. See www.acandco.com for more details.

1. Auchenten Steading, Hatton

One of the main features of the property is this centrally located family/dining area. Of excellent proportions this spacious room benefits from a wood burning stove and has ample space for sofas together with a family sized dining table and chairs.

2. Auchenten Steading, Hatton

On open plan with the family room is the lounge which is again of generous proportions.

3. Auchenten Steading, Hatton

The spacious, bright and airy dining kitchen, again with space for a table and casual relaxation, has a handy utility room adjacent.

4. Auchenten Steading, Hatton

This large room is currently used as a gym, and has access to the double garage.

