Glass dome makes Knapperna House, near Peterhead, really stand out

Knapperna House at Toddlehills, Peterhead, is a distinctive five bedroom family home set in a prime location in rural Buchan. It’s currently on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace at offers over £370,000. See www.raeburns.co.uk.
1. Knapperna House, Toddlehills, Peterhead
The bright, spacious and welcoming reception hall creates just the right first impression of this stylish property.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
2. Knapperna House, Toddlehills
The lounge is fitted with solid oak flooring, and has windows to the front and side, while the Georgian-style doors give access to the family room.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
3. Knapperna House, Toddlehills, Peterhead
The upper galleried hall, with its double height ceilings, has this stunning glass dome as its centrepiece.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace
4. Knapperna House, Toddlehills, Peterhead
The sun room offers excellent informal living space and pleasant views across the gardens, with glazed French doors opening out to a paved seating area.
Photo: Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace