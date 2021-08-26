Knapperna House, Toddlehills, is an exceptionally spacious detached property in a tranquil rural area, but not far from Peterhead and Mintlaw. The house is set in impressive grounds of around 1.3 acres, and has a double garage as well as sheds and a workshop.

Glass dome makes Knapperna House, near Peterhead, really stand out

By Kevin McRoberts
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 1:10 pm

Knapperna House at Toddlehills, Peterhead, is a distinctive five bedroom family home set in a prime location in rural Buchan. It’s currently on the market with Raeburn Christie Clark & Wallace at offers over £370,000. See www.raeburns.co.uk.

The bright, spacious and welcoming reception hall creates just the right first impression of this stylish property.

The lounge is fitted with solid oak flooring, and has windows to the front and side, while the Georgian-style doors give access to the family room.

The upper galleried hall, with its double height ceilings, has this stunning glass dome as its centrepiece.

The sun room offers excellent informal living space and pleasant views across the gardens, with glazed French doors opening out to a paved seating area.

