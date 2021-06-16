The family home has accommodation over two levels and has been extended to provide ancillary accommodation which would make an ideal granny annex or a home office.

Property: Beautiful family home in a country location

Property of the week: Springfields, Udny

By Dawn Renton
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 12:00 am

Springfields is a spacious home complete with granny annex with open views yet close to the villages of Udny and Pitmedden. It’s on the market to offers over £450,000. Visit www.peterkins.com for further details.

1. Springfields, Udny

The spacious room lounge offers views across the open country. The open fire is a lovely feature to the room.

Photo: submitted

2. Springfields, Udny

The spacious dining kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Part glazed double doors lead to the dining room.

Photo: submitted

3. Springfields, Udny

The annex comprises garden room, lounge, master bedroom with en-suite, further double bedroom, bathroom and dining kitchen.

Photo: submitted

4. Springfield, Udny

To the side of the property there is parking for several cars.

Photo: submitted

