The generous accommodation is spread over two floors with all rooms being well presented with extensive gardens.

Quality spacious family home in rural Newburgh

Property of the week: 10 Bridge Gardens, Newburgh

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 4:38 pm

Forming part of a small exclusive modern development of executive properties, 10 Bridge Gardens in Newburgh is on the market to offers over £395,000. Visit www.mortgageandproperty.co.uk​​​​​​​ for more details.

The large lounge features a gas stove set, double French doors opening to the rear garden and offers countryside views.

Photo: submitted

The open plan family room, dining room and stylish modern kitchen is perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Photo: Submitted

The property offers stunning views of the countryside.

Photo: Submitted

The impressive reception hallway features light oak doors with wooden stairway to upper floor

Photo: Submitted

