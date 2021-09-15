The present owners have thoughtfully and carefully refurbished the mansion house to an exemplarily standard for which Straloch House and its stature deserves.

Rare chance to acquire historic mansion house in Newmachar

By Dawn Renton
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 8:01 am

Originally built around 1780, Straloch House in Newmachar is a Category ‘A’ listed mansion house sat in the heart of the private estate grounds and woodland. On the market to offers over £2,950,000, visit www.galbraithgroup.com for details.

1. Straloch House, Newmachar

The stunning lounge located in the west wing, has been impeccably decorated.

Photo: Michael Dickie

2. Straloch House, Newmachar

The spacious hand crafted kitchen has plenty of room to entertain family and friends.

Photo: Michael Dickie

3. Straloch House, Newmachar

Beyond the main house there is a private historic chapel.

Photo: supplied

4. Straloch House, Newmachar

Particularly handsome, is the attractive stone steps leading to the front door.

Photo: Niall Hastie

