Spacious bungalow in St Fergus features summer house with bar

This detached bungalow, set in St Fergus, has a bright and airy layout, providing good-sized family accommodation, and benefiting from a summer house with bar. It’s currently on the market with Masson Glennie. See massonglennie.co.uk.
The property's spacious lounge is a bright and airy room thanks to the large window.
Photo: Masson Glennie
The modern dining kitchen area is open plan, leading to a family area which has patio doors to provide access to the garden.
Photo: Masson Glennie
The spacious dining kitchen has plenty of cupboard space.
Photo: Masson Glennie
The family area which adjoins the kitchen, with patio doors to the garden.
Photo: Masson Glennie