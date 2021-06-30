Video: Take a tour of this haven in the country near Longside
In a picturesque setting, Massiebrae, Longside, is a spacious property that has been finished with flair and style.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:04 pm
This six-bedroom house, which is certainly spacious, with extensive accommodation, is very easily maintained.
It has been finished with flair and style which radiates both elegance and comfort.
This property is not only a family home, but a haven to retreat to, offering ample areas to relax, entertain and exercise.
It’s currently on the market with Masson & Glennie at offers over £420,000. See massonglennie.co.uk for more information.