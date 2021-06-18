Young Fraserburgh rugby players take up gardening with Broch In Bloom

New plants are added to the planter by the door of the library.

The group of young people and helpers did a sterling job of freshening up the planters and ensuring that many will enjoy the blooms over the next few months.

It seems that instead of green knees from rugby training the group have acquired green fingers too!

Dana Macdonald, from Fraserburgh Rugby Club, said: “Fraserburgh RFC wanted to donate money locally, and around this time there was a post saying that the funding might not be so available for the flowers for the coming year.

Well done to the committee members and the young rugby players for their efforts.

"With this in mind we thought that we could assist a little with that and donated some of the money made from our summer raffle.

"The Broch in Bloom group came along to receive the cheque at the end of last year and then they invited us along to assist in the planting of them, which we were happy to do.

"It looks like we have found some budding young gardeners.”

The Broch in Bloom sub-committee is part of Fraserburgh Community Council, a voluntary organisation set up by statute by the local authority and run by a group of residents to act on behalf of the area.

Everyone was happy to get involved in the project to brighten up the area.

As it is the most local tier of elected representation, it plays an important role in local democracy and the community council members work together to find ways of improving the town.

Looks like it's a job well done for this trio.