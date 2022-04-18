A Fraserburgh-based Ukrainian national is helping with a concert to raise funds for her homeland

Nataliie pictured in her mum's garden. Yahotyn, Kyiv region, Ukraine.

Nataliia Naismith, along with her colleague, Gareth John, are organising a concert in support of the people in Ukraine on May 7.

Nataliia is well known throughout Aberdeenshire for her musical talents as a violinist, and decided she could not in all conscience simply sit back while war raged in her country, and do nothing.

All money raised from the tickets sales and donations are going to be send to the National Bank of Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Concert for Ukraine, given by Musicians for Ukraine will be conducted by Gareth. The music will include pieces by Mozart: Eine Kleine Nachtmusic; Piazzolla: Libertango; Bach: Double Concerto; and Barber: Adagio.

The event will take place at Fraserburgh South Church from 7.30pm on Saturday, May 7.

Tickets priced at £10 (children free) are available at the door & from Maitland’s Furniture & Homestore, Peartree Coffee House & Bistro along with R&S Dyga’s Newsagents.

Both Nataliia and Gareth are hoping for a good turnout of people from across the Shire.

They said: “We are putting together this special concert to raise funds for the people of Ukraine who we stand in solidarity with, as many hundreds of thousands are being directly affected by this war.