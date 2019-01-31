Mountaineering double bill set to headline third Braemar Mountain Festival

One of the world’s best all-round climbers will speak alongside the second Scottish woman in history to climb Everest at the Braemar Mountain Festival 2019.

Dave MacLeod and Di Gilbert will share their formidable experiences as part of a mountaineering double bill headlining the third annual celebration of mountain life in the heart of Royal Deeside.

Over 40 talks, instructor-led sessions, workshops and evening events will take place as part of the four-day mountain festival from Thursday, February 28 – Sunday, March 3, in a variety of locations in and around the village.

The programme has been revealed as Scotland looks set to experience more winter conditions in the weeks to come.

Commenting as the countdown begins to the opening of the festival, organiser Alastair Hubbard, a local business owner who also volunteers with the Braemar Mountain Rescue, said: “Braemar Mountain Festival is a true showcase of Scotland’s mountain life, renowned across the world for its remoteness, beauty and, of course, unpredictability.

“We wanted to show how all ages and abilities can experience life on the hills.

“Our 2019 programme offers something for everyone, from photography masterclass led by Ed Smith to a guided ski tour led by expert mountaineer Di Gilbert.”

Festival-goers can try their hand at snowshoeing, improve their navigation skills and take part in a variety of guided walks covering history, nature and winter skills.

The life and works of one of Scotland’s greatest naturalists, Seton Gordon, will be the subject of a talk by writer James MacDonald Lockhart.

Alastair added: “Our speaker programme is packed full of world-leading mountain-lovers.

“Renowned fell-runner Nicky Spinks, mountain biking obsessives Trippin Crew and our very own mountain forecaster Geoff Monk will give an insight into their inspirational adventures.

“All of this is set in the beautiful village of Braemar, which continues to go from strength to strength as one of Scotland’s leading outdoor destinations. There’s a real buzz in the community about BMF 2019 and we’re looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to the area.”

Tickets are now available for the Braemar Mountain Festival.

See Braemar Mountain Festival for the full programme.