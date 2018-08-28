One in three UK jobseekers lie on their CV - but Scots are the most honest

Scottish jobseekers are the most honest in the UK, according to a new survey.

A whopping 74% of Scots looking for a job claim to have never told a lie on their CV.

The statistics, which were compiled by JOB TODAY, the #1 hiring app in the UK, revealed that more than one in three jobseekers (38%) have lied on their CV at least once, while almost a quarter of those questioned (24%) admitted to stretching the truth on their CVs on a regular basis.

The research also highlighted that the fabrications differed between men and women. 42% of men admitted to telling fibs on their CV at one time or another, while only a third of women (38%) owned up to doing the same. Across the board, both sexes revealed that fear of the competition was the biggest factor behind the need to exaggerate their past experience.

While Scots came out as the most honest, unsurprisingly, London came out on top as the most deceitful region of jobseekers with almost half (44%) admitting to tampering with the truth on their CVs.

Candidates in the West Midlands, as well as those in Yorkshire and Humber, also put their hands up to adding fictional tales to résumés.

In the know when it comes to playing the role, Love Island’s Samira Mighty has partnered with JOB TODAY to put together 5 tips for what not to do in a job interview:

1. Don’t lie on your CV

It will only come back to haunt you! You never quite realise how everyone knows everyone in industry, so lying about your last job could come back to bite you.

2. Wear fitting clothes

You want to look smart and fresh for your interview… anything loose could lead to a wardrobe malfunction which is the last thing you need…

3. If you’re really ill, stay home and chill

No one wants to see you if you’re coughing up a storm or sniffling every five seconds; rearrange the interview and ace it next time.

4. Present your best self

They’re going to make their mind up on you within the first 3 seconds, so fix up, look sharp.

5. Do your homework

Do some stalking on social media, check the company Instagram and Twitter accounts to get a feel for who they are!

Co-Founder of JOB TODAY, Polina Montano, added: “We’ve all had an interview go wrong, but it’s important to pick yourself up and learn from your mistakes. Our tips may seem simple but the statistics show that people still make silly mistakes that can easily be avoided.”

Click here JOBTODAY to watch three of the most embarrassing job interviews brought to life, and share yours using #getaJOBTODAY.