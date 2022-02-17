Broch Skate Club are delighted to receive £50k in funding

Artists impression of new skate park facility

£50,000 of investment has been made available to each of the clubs, Banchory Skate Group and Broch Skate Club, to support their ambitions of developing better sports facilities for their local communities.

Broch Skate Club will use the investment to improve their existing skate park in Fraserburgh South Links. The skate park is already well used, and the development will ensure that more people can participate in skateboarding, whatever their ability, and free of charge.

While the park will be available to everyone, the club is also looking at the potential of developing a performance pathway at the skate park to identify and support talented skateboarders, with qualified coaches available to help them progress in the sport.

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “Projects like Banchory Skate Club and Broch Skate Club not only create opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity but can also provide a place for communities to come together and support one another as we work our way out of these challenging times.

“Investing in facilities which meet a local demand is a key priority for sportscotland and we must say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, without their support this level of investment simply would not be possible.”

National Lottery players raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK, funding which supports clubs and communities to improve access to sport in their local area by delivering sustainable projects.

Broch Skate Club said: "We are overwhelmed by the support we have had over the past few years and the investment from sportscotland has helped us achieve our goal quicker than anticipated. This grant has pushed the project over the finish line and will allow building to start on a new state of the art skatepark in Fraserburgh"