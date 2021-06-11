Fraserburgh beaches have good quality bathing waters

Fraserburgh beaches have some excellent bathing waters.

Scotland currently has 85 designated bathing waters where SEPA monitors water quality during the season, which runs until September.

Bathing waters at Fraserburgh Philorth and Rosehearty have received ‘excellent’ ratings, while Fraserburgh Tiger Hill has been rated ‘good’.

All other monitored bathing waters in the North-east were rated either ‘good’ or ‘excellent’, with the exception of Inverboyndie, which was only classed as ‘sufficient’.

Terry A’Hearn, SEPA chief executive, said there had been a continued general improvement in Scotland’s classifications over the last few years, which was good to see.

He added: “Protecting and improving our bathing waters is crucial for our environment, local economies and communities.

"We hope Scotland’s weather will enable both residents and visitors to enjoy our seaside resorts and beaches over the summer months.”

Good weather is important as one of the biggest impacts on water quality at bathing waters is the weather, especially heavy rain.

Because of this swimming is not advised at any bathing water during, or one to two days after, heavy rainfall as there is always a risk that water pollution may occur. This can be as a result of urban and agricultural run-off and sewerage sources.