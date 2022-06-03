Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally returns this weekend for its 25th anniversary

The Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally is back

Organisers have put together another exciting showcase of activities and demonstrations both inside and outside the town’s leisure centre to keep the hugely-popular event fresh.

Headlining at the rally - supported by John Williamson 1988 - will be Dangerous Steve showing off a stack of sensational stunts; The Ben Nevis Model T, that made the remarkable ascent of Britain’s highest mountain; and Morgan Murray’s Scottish Celtic Championship Mini.

One of the event organisers, said: “This is another bumper year for the Fraserburgh Vintage Car Rally with hundreds of entries again, now that we are able to get back to the norm following a break due to the Covid pandemic.”

The event will also be hosting the SVVF’s Champion of Champions.

Organisers are hoping for a good turnout of visitors as we’ve enjoyed in the past and we will, as ever, be donating proceeds from the day to local groups, organisations and charities.”

Other attractions include a mega slide, tiny tots bouncy castle, mega fun run, kiddies bouncy castle, strongman striker and a host of other fun activities for the smaller visitors.

The unique chainsaw wood carving demonstration is back this year, as is the award-winning 1st Fraserburgh Boys Brigade Bugle Band who will be entertaining the crowds on the day.

In addition to the various classes of classic cars and bikes, there will also be a display of 50 years of Zetor in the UK, 70 years of Ferguson tractors, MacDonald’s Mechanical Music, in addition to a variety of one-make car clubs.

One of the big draws is sure to be a Nimrod section which will allow visitors to get hands on as a pilot!

The craft fair will have you opening wallets and purses for that special gift, while the jumble sale usually sees a huge selection of bit and pieces and draws a large number of collectors to its tables.